A Fresh Start With Old Things: Copake’s 41st New Year’s Sale

Auction Action In Copake, N.Y.

COPAKE, N.Y. – “It was a different vibe this year,” said Seth Fallon, co-owner of Copake Auctions, on the firm’s 41st edition of its annual New Year’s Day sale January 1. Bidders have made the sale an annual pilgrimage, an event that in normal times would have seen a packed crowd of at least 200 people in the gallery. A trumpeter would have rang in Auld Lang Syne before the sale started and the bidders would have stuck around for much of the day as they talked between friends and acquaintances.

That the vibe was a different frequency did not deter bidders from participating. “At one point, we had over 1,000 people watching the auction online,” Fallon said.

The firm registered more than 3,500 absentee bids online from 22 states and four countries, with 400 bidders coming away successful. There were an additional 240 phone bidders to the auction, which grossed just under $500,000. The sale went 94 percent sold.

Preview was by appointment only for five days straight, with Fallon saying, “It was the kind of material that had to be seen by people.” Since restrictions took place in March, the auctioneer had run seven previous sales without preview. The firm was aided in open space by its newly constructed warehouse just up the street from the gallery, which adds 7,500 square feet to its operation. Previewers spent time between the two locations to view the entirety of the offerings.

The sale’s top lot at $11,210 was an oil on canvas painting by Jessie Arms Botke (1883-1971) depicting a pair of white peacocks. It measured 24 by 30Ã½ inches and sold to the trade. Fallon said he estimated the work conservatively as it had some imperfections, though bidders did not seem to mind as it garnered 41 bids before closing. The work was consigned from a gentleman in Hartford, Conn. Botke was a regular exhibitor from 1911 to 1935 in the varying locales she moved between with her family, including New York City, Chicago and California, the latter her home of record for the last 50 years of her life. Her body of work focuses largely on images of birds, peacocks a popular subject among them. In the earliest points of her career, Botke worked with Albert Herter and Herter Looms, where she honed her eye for design and created commissioned murals for interiors. During her time, she was known as one of the greatest decorative painters of the West.

Copake’s New Years Day auctions always include a large assortment of weathervanes, this sale tallying 21 examples. Best among them was a copper goat with gilt finish that sold for $10,030 to a Pennsylvania collector. “For every ten horses you get, there’s one goat,” Fallon said. “That did way beyond my expectations.” Behind at $7,380 was a leaping stag with gilt finish, 30Ã½ inches long. A pig would sell for $5,843.

Fallon said that he saw enthusiasm among bidders for the sale’s early American furniture, which was estimated conservatively but accounted for five of the auction’s top ten lots.

“There was interest in the furniture,” Fallon said. “We probably did more condition reports than we’ve ever done in a sale. Just hundreds, and many of them on furniture. We sent out so many pictures where we flipped things upside down and got all the details.”

A few of the pieces were consigned by a Colebrook, Conn., collection with material acquired over generations by the family that had roots in Boston.

From that collection was a set of six Nineteenth Century shield-back Hepplewhite chairs with cotton flower inlay that rose above the $3,000 high estimate to bring $9,440. An Eighteenth Century Chippendale mahogany highboy from Boston with a bonnet top, broken arch and three shaped flame finials scored $5,900. The collection supplied other offerings, including a 1776 Continental Army enlistment document signed by Jonathan Trumbull, then Captain-General and Commander in Chief of the English Colony of Connecticut. It brought $2,832. A harborscape oil on canvas by John Weis (1892-1962), 16Ã¼ by 18Ã¼ inches, sold for $4,425.

A number of the sale’s notable lots were from the collection of a retired Albany collector/dealer who imported furniture. Among them was a full-sized English pub bar with etched and stained glass, about 8 feet wide, that sold for $4,130 to a Rhinebeck, N.Y., collector. From the same collection was a pair of earthenware dogs, 44 inches high, that originally stood in Dublin’s Westbury Hotel. They brought $4,425.

Statuary found good interest as a pair of Eighteenth Century carved stone foo dogs went out at $5,310. A pair of reclining lions in bronze, 43 inches long, sold for $4,425.

When speaking of a tin and wood trade sign that read “Matinee To-Day” in a patriotic painted frame, Fallon noted that there are always certain lots that universally appeal to the bidding pool in every sale. This was one of them as the 46Ã½-by-41Ã½ sign, signed Lambert, sold for $3,835.

A regular client of the auction house consigned a cast iron bank by Smith & Egge featuring the religious revivalists Dwight L. Moody and Ira D. Sankey. Moody established a major evangelical center in Chicago and engaged in a partnership with Sankey, a gospel singer renowned for his original hymns and style. The duo engaged a traveling tour, which reportedly drew large crowds on its stops throughout the United States and Great Britain. The pastor/singer partners reportedly pulled major figures into their sphere, including President Lincoln and Grant, and both have left legacies and traditions that are still repeated in their religion today. The bank’s form resembles J&E Stevens’ Crown bank and its possible that they are related, given that the companies were separated by about 50 miles in their time. It is known to appear with two slogans underneath the figures’ portraits, including “Hold The Fort,” as seen in the present example, as well as “Ninety And Nine” – both of these are Sankey hymns. The example, in fine paint, went on to bring $3,304.

From that same consignor was a tabletop baseball trade figure that the auction house dated to the 1870s-80s. The figure features a player holding a bat upright to his shoulder wearing an early uniform and measures 30 inches high. It sold for $3,835.

Arts and Crafts oak furniture drew in trade buyers on two lots that hailed from different estates. A double seated chair featured a one-piece curvilinear armrest that divided the two seats, with a back rest featuring a pierced diamond design. They sold for $3,186. Selling just under that at $2,950 was a sharp-angled slant front desk and chair, also in oak, that a California buyer snapped up. Both pieces had through tenons and the desk featured studio-made copper hardware on the hinges and escutcheons.

Attributed to Richard Morell Staigg (1817-1881, RMS) was an oil on canvas portrait of William Calvert, a member of the early and prominent Baltimore family. Staigg’s portraits can be found in many public collections, including the National Portrait Gallery. The painting sold for $885 to a Calvert descendant bearing the surname, who plans to donate it to a Baltimore museum.

Among the 15 Shaker items in the sale were chairs, boxes, work benches and cupboards. Fallon said many of the chairs came from a collector’s estate in Boston. Selling for $1,770 was a miniature three-finger oval box, about 3Ã½ inches long, lotted together with a miniature pin cushion basket, that brought $1,770. To the bottom of the oval box’s lid was a pencil inscription with four names, including Father Job Bishop, and a date of February 1906. Fallon said that it was bought by a Shaker museum in Maine where one of the inscribed names was affiliated. Two case pieces came after, a built-in pine cupboard from the Nineteenth Century in red paint that took $1,416 and a standing cupboard with a single door over three drawers that sold for $1,180. A Nineteenth Century work bench from New Lebanon would sell for $1,062.

“We do most of our business online the past couple years,” Fallon said, reflecting on the past year. “We’re pretty accustomed to it, so transitioning to full online has not been difficult to us. Still – our 41st annual sale. Not a lot of people can say that, we’re happy to still be around… and thriving.”

For additional information, www.copakeauctions.com or 518-329-1142.

The inclusion of a middle armrest on this Arts and Crafts double seat is peculiar. It brings about notions of airline seats: who gets the middle armrest? And if no one, then why include it at all? That the designer was intent on separating the two seats may indicate it was originally made for a public venue. In oak, the form sold for $3,186.

Featuring the religious revivalists Dwight L. Moody and Ira D. Sankey, this cast iron bank by Bridgeport, Conn., manufacturer Smith & Egge sold for $3,304. The bank featured good paint and the slogan “Hold The Fort,” which was a hymn by Sankey.

Fallon noted that there are always certain lots in a sale that attract interest from a broad range of collectors — this was one of them. The tin painted Matinee trade sign with painted wood frame was signed Lambert and went out at $3,835.

Trade buyers took interest in this Arts and Crafts slant front desk and chair. The unattributed lot sold for $2,950.

From the Eighteenth Century, this maple serpentine chest of drawers featured ball and claw feet and sold for $3,245.

A Rhinebeck, N.Y., buyer took home this full-size English pub bar with stained glass dome ceiling, stained glass surrounds and etched window back. It measured about 8 feet wide and sold for $4,130.

Speaking to the uncommon nature of the form, Fallon said, “For every ten horses you get, there’s one goat.” This weathervane, with weathered gilt surface, measured 24 inches long and sold for $10,030.

This leaping stag vane measured 30½ inches long and sold for $7,080.

This Eighteenth Century Boston Chippendale mahogany highboy went on to bring $5,900. It had a bonnet top and broken arch with three flame finials.

Consigned from a family that had roots in early Boston was this set of six Nineteenth Century Hepplewhite shield-back dining chairs with cotton flower inlay. The auctioneer noted that the chairs were possibly from South Carolina or Georgia. The group was the highest selling piece of American furniture in the sale as it brought $6,195.

This full-bodied copper pig weathervane with gilt surface measured 29 inches long and sold for $5,605.

Seth Fallon was quick to point out just how heavy these carved stone foo dogs were. They measured 32 inches long and took $5,310.

This linocut by Pablo Picasso (1881-1973) sold for $5,015 on a $400 high estimate. The auction house wrote that it had possible hand embellishments and it was similar to one that surfaced on a Pawn Stars episode.

From John Weis (1892-1962) came this oil on canvas harborscape dating to 1925. The 16¼-by-18¼-inch work sold for $4,425 on a $500 estimate, consigned by a Colebrook, Conn., family. Weis studied at the Cincinnati Academy and accepted a job as faculty at the age of 22, a position he held for 38 years.

This pair of earthenware dogs, 44 inches high, once stood guard at the Westbury Hotel in Dublin, Ireland. The pair sold for $4,425.

Fallon said that Copake had handled this large polychromed boxer carving, 60 inches tall, about five years ago. It came back and sold for $2,478.

The Poultney, Vt., creamery cabinet by Moseley & Stoddard Mfg Co sold for $2,360.

Two related oil on panel folk art portraits sold for $1,534. They both featured a black cat.

Selling for $1,534 was this Nineteenth Century full-length portrait of a girl in red dress. It was painted in oil on tin and measured 22 by 18 inches. A note on the backside said it was a portrait of Elizabeth John Marschalk.

A portrait of William Calvert, a member of the influential family that settled in Baltimore, sold to a descendant of the sitter who plans to donate it to a museum. The portrait was attributed to Richard Morrell Staigg, monogrammed “RSM.” It sold for $885.

This painted wood optician’s trade sign measured 21 inches long and sold for $678.

A Nineteenth Century New Lebanon Shaker rocking chair #6 sold for $590.

Seen at bottom is the underside lid of the three-fingered miniature box seen top left. Four names appear inscribed in pencil and one of them was related to a community in Maine, where this lot will travel for inclusion into a Shaker museum collection. It sold for $1,770.

This carriage step was cast by WJ Putnam at the Deposit Iron Works in Deposit, N.Y., and features two footmen as finials (detail, right). It sold for $5,015.

A pair of bronze reclining lions, 43 inches long, sold for $4,425.

The trade and private collectors quarreled over this painting of two white peacocks by Jessie Arms Botke (1883-1971) before it sold to the former for $11,210, the sale’s highest selling lot. The oil on canvas measured 24 by 30½ inches.

A carved and painted baseball player trade figure measured 30 inches tall and sold for $3,835. The auction house dated it to 1870-80.

This document, signed by Captain-General Jonathan Trumbull, the Commander in Chief of the English Colony of Connecticut, enlisted a gentleman into the Continental Army under the rank of ensign. It was dated 1776 and sold for $2,832.