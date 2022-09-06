A Flask Benjamin Franklin Would Be Proud To Own - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

WOODSTOCK VALLEY, CONN. — Norman Heckler presented more than 50 choice examples of glass bottles in his firm’s Premier Auction 210, an online sale that ran August 17-31. Among the celebrated classics and new discoveries was an hourglass Masonic historical flask that sold for $19,890, including buyer’s premium. Probably from the Coventry Glass Works, Coventry, Conn., 1815-1830, the half-pint GIV-29 flask featured a light olive yellow coloration, sheared mouth and pontil scar. Its brilliant, light color, strong embossing and extremely rare, fine condition made it highly desirable. It was ex McBaron collection, Jay and Maxine Jacobs collection.

According to the Virtual Museum of Historical Bottles and Glass, the first American Mason lodge was established in Philadelphia in 1730, and future revolutionary leader Benjamin Franklin was a founding member. George Washington joined Freemasonry in the Lodge at Fredericksburg, Va. when he was 20 years old.

It noted, “Most Masonic flasks were manufactured between the years 1810 and 1830 in the United States during the period American Freemasonry, which was considered both a fraternal and patriotic organization, was at its zenith. During this period, it was not unusual for Masonic lodges to meet in local taverns or in rooms rented for the occasion. Following the meeting, the brethren would customarily assemble for a ‘festive board’ or collation, at which toasts were offered and libations consumed. As likely as not, Masonic flasks came into use at this time and some of these examples could have been on tables, full of spirits to stimulate dialog, conversation and comradery.”

Watch for a further review of this sale in a later issue.