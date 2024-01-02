A Family Legacy—Lark Mason Sale Includes Property From President Dwight Eisenhower

Review by W.A. Demers; Photos Courtesy Lark Mason Associates

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — On December 19, Lark Mason Associates (LMA), selling on the iGavel platform, hosted “The Collection of Anne Eisenhower including Property from President and Mrs Dwight D. Eisenhower,” a nearly 300-lot sale of items that created a retrospective of the importance of the Eisenhower family. Indeed, auctioneer Lark Mason observed that many of the items in the sale were of very modest monetary value yet had important emotional value, especially having great appeal to American military veterans who benefited from Eisenhower’s (1890-1969) legacy. The esteemed military officer and statesman during World War II was Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force in Europe and achieved the five-star rank as General of the Army. He went on to serve as the 34th president of the United States from 1953 to 1961. As military commander, Eisenhower was known for his leadership skills, military prowess and his pivotal role in shaping the postwar world order, including the establishment of NATO. As president, he focused on fostering a strong economy, promoting peace and navigating the challenges of the Cold War.

To provide context for the sale, LMA presented an exhibition with accompanying talks that focused on the legacy of the Eisenhower family shown in the Eisenhower Birthplace Historic Site in Denison, Texas, and serving veterans through Luke’s Wings, a nonprofit headed by Fletcher Gill (a Doud/Eisenhower family member). Gill’s organization transports veterans and their families at no cost for medical care. One such result of the sale provided a veteran who is in hospice care to be connected with family members over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

“We are honored to have had the opportunity to make the connections between these three worthy organizations and the public as a result of offering items from the estate of Anne Eisenhower,” said Mason. “The sale enabled admirers of Anne and the president and first lady to purchase items imbued with a personal emotional content for many of the purchasers, whose parents or grandparents had served in the military or in government during the Eisenhower administration.”

This auction presented the estate of Barbara Anne Eisenhower, philanthropist, interior designer and granddaughter of President Eisenhower. Collectors and design aficionados were drawn to both treasures with historical significance and pieces curated by her.

“We are very pleased that this charitable auction realized as much as it did,” said Mason. Many of the notable lots among the sale’s highlights were gifts to President Eisenhower and his wife Mamie. For example, Mamie Eisenhower’s American sterling silver presidential tea and coffee service by Reed and Barton, a six-piece set, brought $5,250. It was monogrammed “E,” with a dedication inscription to the underside, “To DDE and MDE,” and bore the Reed and Barton sterling marks and featured ivory insulators.

Tied for top lot honors in the sale at $5,250 was a pair of Twentieth Century Italian specimen marble busts of Roman emperors, 26½ inches tall. Previously acquired from Christie’s New York, the busts were won by a bidder from Florida.

A burgeoning yet partial contemporary dinner service for 12 by Rosenthal from the Anne Eisenhower estate sold for $4,001. In the “Le voyage de Marco Polo” pattern, the majority with original Versace branded boxes, the set included 12 large underplates, 12 salad plates, four double-handled bowls with five saucers, 12 coffee cups and saucers and 12 espresso cups with 13 saucers.

More family silver crossed the block, one of which commemorated Eisenhower’s triumphant return to the United States from Europe following the ending of World War II. An American sterling silver military presentation tray by the Gorham Company, 1945, took seven bids on its way to a final price of $3,875. The tray bore an inscription “The General of the Army and Mrs Dwight D. Eisenhower with The Respect and Affection of Citizens of The District of Columbia at a Luncheon Honoring General Eisenhower on His Return from Europe, June 18, 1945, Washington D.C.”

Mamie Eisenhower’s Portuguese silver tureen with stand also went out at $3,875. This Portuguese Ferreira Marques silver tureen and stand was adorned with a distinctive berry form knob, embodying the rich artistic heritage and impeccable craftsmanship of Portugal, as well as its nature-inspired sophistication. This piece not only functionally served the table but also exemplified the refined taste and style of its owner, First Lady Mamie Eisenhower

Fetching $2,750 was a reproduction of a Paul Revere sterling silver bowl by Manchester. It had been presented as a gift to the Eisenhowers from the people of Rhode Island and was 6-1/8 inches high and 11-5/8 inches in diameter.

Another gift, this one, a presentation Chinese ink on paper painting from Madam Chiang Kai Shek to Barbara Foltz on her trip in 1960 to Taiwan; Barbara Jean Thompson Eisenhower Foltz (1926-2014) was President and Mrs Dwight D. Eisenhower’s daughter-in-law. Depicting stately bamboo trees and foliage, the painting measured 28¾ by 15¾ inches and left the gallery at $2,625.

Three panels comprising copper engravings by J. Volpato, a master of Western ornamental art, depicted Raphael’s collection of lodges, including the architectural study of ceilings, vaults, pilasters, columns and doors in the Vatican, 1776, and were bid to $2,375.

Additional notable silver included a large Mexican silver footed center bowl, Sanborns, which elicited $2,256; an Augarten Viennese Modernist porcelain coffee service earning $2,063; and three American sterling silver trays by Tiffany & Company and a similar silver plate tray that went out at $2,001.

Furniture highlights were led by a set of eight contemporary zebra wood inlay dining chairs selling for $2,125. The set included two armchairs and six side chairs and had been purchased at Jonas Upholstery, in 1994.

From the first quarter of the Nineteenth Century came a Swedish Neoclassical painted and parcel-gilt console, which found a buyer at $1,875, and an Italian lacca povera rococo brass-mounted painted commode made $1,875, while a large Louis XVI painted wood cabinet finished at $1,750.

Fetching the same amount, a decorative arts highlight was a group of four Asian-style costume studies by Cecil Beaton (English, 1904-1980) rendered in pen and ink.

Following the sale, Mason said, “When we were offered the group of items for sale from the estate of Anne Eisenhower, we and the family agreed that the sale would be foremost a retrospective of the importance of the Eisenhower family using the items to tell a story, knowing that many of these were of very modest monetary value yet important emotional value, with great appeal to American veterans who benefited from the Eisenhower legacy. A total of 30 percent of proceeds were designated to go to either the Eisenhower Birthplace Museum in Denison, Texas, or Luke’s Wings, so the sale was intended as a catalyst to bring attention to the Eisenhower military and presidential legacy.”

