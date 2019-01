A Collection Of Collections Characterizes Sotheby’s Americana Week Offerings

By Madelia Hickman Ring

NEW YORK CITY – Sotheby’s selection of offerings in Americana Week 2019 includes three stand-alone single-owner sales in addition to American furniture and folk art, silver, Chinese export, prints, rugs and manuscripts from various owners, scheduled in several sessions continuing January 17-24.

Crossing the block beginning at noon on Thursday, January 17, is slightly more than 150 lots of important American silver, prints and Chinese export ceramics and works of art from various owners.

At 8 am on Friday, January 18, Sotheby’s will sell the collection of Nelson & Happy Rockefeller. Comprised of more than 275 lots, the Rockefeller collection is diverse and reflective of the couple’s varied interests in both traditional furniture and decorative arts as well as modern art and design. With particular strengths in Chinese export and European porcelain, highly anticipated lots in the collection include numerous lots from the Meissen Swan Service and several animal-form tureens, including an extremely rare and important Chinese export armorial goose-form tureen and cover made for the Spanish market, Qing dynasty, Qianlong period, circa 1775 ($150/250,000).

Another collection strong in both ceramics and American furniture is that of Anne H. and Frederick Vogel III, which will cross the block on Saturday, January 19. Taking two sessions to sell the nearly 500-lot collection, the first session offers the couple’s extensive collection of early English pottery, a highlight of which is a circa 1670 English delftware cat-form jug ($20/30,000). The Vogel’s collection of furniture, folk art and decorative arts follows immediately afterwards, with an emphasis in late Seventeenth and early Eighteenth Century objects. Gracing the cover of the decorative arts catalog is the Fairbanks family Pilgrim Century turned and red-painted spindle-back great chair, attributed to Ephraim Tinkham, Plymouth County, Mass., circa 1680, ($50/80,000).

On Sunday morning, January 20, the collection of collector, patron and museum trustee David Teiger will be offered. Comprised of a choice ensemble of American folk art, the approximately 100-lot sale offers weathervanes, a monumental work by Henry Darger ($150/300,000) and carved figures and animals, including a long-billed curlew ($300/500,000) and a cigar-store figure of Captain Jinks ($400/600,000).

American furniture and folk art from various owners will immediately follow the Teiger collection, with more than 375 lots. Among the numerous offerings are the Scott family Chippendale mahogany dressing table, attributed to Thomas Affleck and James Reynolds, Philadelphia, circa 1770 ($500/800,000). An exceptional paint-decorated two-drawer blanket chest from South Shaftsbury, Vt., circa 1820, provides the detail for the catalog cover ($120/150,000), while a pair of portraits of Dr and Mrs Andrew Aitkin with their daughter, Eliza, by Joshua Johnson are also eagerly anticipated ($60/80,000).

The following week, on Thursday, January 24, Sotheby’s will sell Fine Manuscript and Printed Americana. The nearly 200-lot sale is led by the ratification of “Treaty of Paris,” the broadside printed by John Dunlap, circa January 16-17, 1784 ($800,000-1,200,000).

Sotheby’s is at 1334 York Avenue, at 72nd Street. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

“Treaty of Paris,” Ratification, printed broadside, printed by John Dunlap, circa January 16–17, 1784 ($800,000-1,200,000).

Scott family important Chippendale carved and figured mahogany dressing table, cabinetwork possibly by Thomas Affleck (1740–1795), carving attributed to James Reynolds (circa 1736–1794), Philadelphia, circa 1770 ($500/800,000).

An English Delftware cat-form jug, circa 1670 ($20/30,000). Vogel Collection.

Long-billed curlew, American school, Salem, Mass., area, circa 1880–90 ($300/500,000). Teiger Collection.

A view of Hong Kong from the Harbor, Qing dynasty, mid-Nineteenth Century, oil on canvas, 17½ by 30½ inches ($20/30,000).

A pair of Meissen monteiths from the Swan Service, circa 1740-41 ($150/250,000). Rockefeller Collection.

Carved and polychromed pine figure of Captain Jinks, probably Thomas J. White (1825–1905), Brooklyn, N.Y., circa 1880 ($400/600,000). Teiger Collection.

American silver and mixed-metal pitcher, Tiffany & Co, New York, circa 1875 ($40/60,000).

An extremely rare and important Chinese export armorial goose-form tureen and cover for the Spanish market, Qing dynasty, Qianlong period, circa 1775 ($150/250,000). Rockefeller Collection.