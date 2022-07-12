A $6,600 Lion & Early Furniture Top Withington Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — Although Withington Auction’s July 8 sale offered early furniture and good Oriental rugs, the top price of the day was earned by a fine taxidermy lioness which sold for $6,600. A Portsmouth Federal period sofa with solid provenance to Dartmouth college led the furniture selection, finishing at $4,200. It can be traced back to its first owner, a professor at Dartmouth, who built a home on college grounds in 1810. The sale included other taxidermy animals, a well-carved Pennsylvania highboy base and a Pilgrim century board chest dated 1693. A more expansive sale recap will be featured in an upcoming issue.