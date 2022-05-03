A $48,000 Surprise Tops The Cobbs Final Sale

PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — An oil painting, cataloged simply as a mid-Twentieth Century Indian painting of “Man playing a stringed instrument,” with an illegible signature, virtually brought a number of bidders in India to Charlie Cobb’s Spring Fine Art & Antiques auction on April 30. The estimate was irrelevant — it opened for more than ten times that amount and bidding progressed slowly to $48,000. It may have been a work by S.H. Raza (1922-2016), one of India’s most prominent painters, and winner of numerous awards. The Cobbs decided to let prospective bidders decide for themselves who the painter was, selling it without attribution. The sale included a number of other paintings, firearms and jewelry that did well, and it was a Pennsylvania walnut Queen Anne tall chest that brought the second highest price of the day, $10,800. It was Charlie Cobb’s final sale, bringing to a close a career that spanned decades. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; a full report will follow.