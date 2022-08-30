A 1967 Corvette Roadster With Factory Options Brings $184,250 At Owls Head Automobilia Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

OWL’S HEAD, MAINE — They were options in those days, but a restored 1967 Corvette had the factory installed bells and whistles: air conditioning, AM/FM radio, headrest seats, several power-enhancing options and more. Of significance to collectors, serial numbers of all parts matched, and production records indicated the car was produced on March 27, 1967. It was sold, without reserve, for $184,250. The two-day Owls Head Automobilia Auction, August 26-27, offered more than 200 classic cars, as well as a wide range of automobilia, including gas pumps, numerous advertising signs and more. A 1964 Porsche 356SC, with a five-speed manual transmission and 15,000 miles realized $154,000. While sports cars drew the most interest, collectors also had numerous vintage cars to choose from, including a 1936 Auburn 852 Supercharged Phaeton which brought $154,000. A total of six cars each exceeded $100,000. This was the 44th auction conducted by the Owls Head Transportation Museum, founded in 1975. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; watch for a full report to follow in an upcoming issue.