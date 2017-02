BOSTON, MASS. — Grogan & Company’s February 5 sale saw jewelry perform well, along with fine art, Russian enamel, clocks and early Turkish pottery. Leading the sale was a 9.19-carat diamond and platinum wedding ring with a pear-shaped diamond, flanked by two tapered baguettes. The GIA certified stone was graded F color and S11 clarity with no fluorescence. It finished at $103,700, including premium.

Several other pieces of jewelry exceeded their estimates, with a platinum, sapphire and diamond ring selling for $61,000, more than 15 times the estimate and a platinum and diamond pendant earning $51,240.

A Cyrus Dallin bronze, “On The Warpath,” brought at $24,400, and a portrait of a young girl attributed to Jean Antoine Watteau realized $18,300. Two clocks each brought $14,640. One was a Lighthouse clock attributed to Simon Willard and the other was a tall case clock by New Jersey maker Joakim Hill.

A full report will follow.