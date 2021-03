OAKLAND, CALIF. – Nearly 1,650 lots crossed the block at Clars Auction Gallery between Saturday, March 20 and Sunday, March 21, but the brightest lot of all was an 8.58-carat very light blue pear brilliant-cut diamond and platinum ring with VS2 center stone – and an additional 1.0 carats of near colorless pear brilliant-cut diamond shoulders, that achieved $463,500 after significant competition from several phone bidders. The lot had been estimated at $200/300,000 and was far and away the highest price achieved during the sale.

Watch for a sale recap in a future issue.