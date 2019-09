HARTFORD, CONN. – What is more ephemeral than a sun-filled, low humidity day in late August? If your answer is a paper show conducted in the bowels of Hartford’s XL Center, then you are among the rare breed of book and ephemera collectors who know that while beach outings and barbecues beckon, the exhibitors at the summer edition of Papermania Plus will be packed up and gone at the end of the day. It concentrates the mind. So it was on August 24 that co-producers Gary Gipstein and Arlene Shea assembled about 80 exhibitors for the 76th edition of the antique paper show. Last year the decision was made to trim the event by a day, in hopes that a Saturday-only event would better corral both dealers and the buying public on one of the remaining fine summer weekends.

“The show went very well,” said Hillcrest Promotions’ Gary Gipstein. “There was a crowd of seasoned collectors and new folks investigating what Papermania is all about. We saw a lot of transactions on the floor and a lot of interest, especially in our social media presentations on Facebook and Instagram that help generate interest in the show.”

Opinions among the sellers vary as to whether one day or two are more desirable, but one thing is not in dispute, and that is the show’s track record of being one of the best opportunities on the East Coast to find choice additions for one’s collection. Advertising and photography are areas that are seeing increased interest, according to Gipstein. He related how one dealer told him that it is one of the best shows in New England for photography. Offered under the industrial lighting at this show is an encyclopedic sprawl of rare books, ephemera and collectibles – movie star posters, postcards, vernacular and fine photography, vintage cameras, first editions, sheet music, stamps, tins, children’s games, rock posters, vintage valentines, world war ephemera and zodiac signs, to name a few.

No fan of the aforementioned industrial lighting, but very pleased with the results of his first foray at the show was Hopewell, N.J., dealer John M. Leger of Le Bookiniste, a member of ABAA, ILAB and IOBA. “My sales totaled well into four figures, with the most notable sales being rare theatre material. I was also pleased to sell a fabulous poster featuring Paul Robeson as well as some radical ephemera,” said Leger afterwards. “Given these results, I look forward to returning. Gary Gipstein and his crew do a terrific job. Very smooth move-in and move-out.”

Another first-time exhibitor to this show was camera collector Marti Jones, a Manchester, N.H., dealer specializing in the devices and the early photography they produced. Although her collection is prodigious at about 600 cameras, they date mostly from the 1920s-40s. Due to personal commitments, Jones arrived at the show early Saturday morning, but quickly set up an impressive display that included a number of choice examples of handheld cameras, including a Beau Brownie designed by Walter Dorwin Teague, a brown and tan Art Deco example from the 1920s. “I had a lot of fun and sold a few things,” said Jones afterwards. In addition to a subminiature camera from the 1940s-50s, she sold cabinet cards, tintypes, ambrotypes and daguerreotypes. She said she plans to be back in January.

It’s becoming almost axiomatic in the trade nowadays to note that at most shows, dealer participation and customer numbers are down. “There still does seem to be strong continued interest in photography – in all categories – Nineteenth Century, Twentieth Century, vernacular, Civil War, etc, as well as autograph material,” observed Cohoes, N.Y., dealer Dennis Holzman. Proprietor of his eponymous antiques business, Holzman has since 1975 offered traditional antiques and fine art, rare and out-of-print books, printed ephemera, manuscripts and photographs, and he said he remains “optimistic about the future of the trade.”

Pairing a period photograph of American painter, illustrator, sculptor and writer Frederic Remington (1861-1909) with a great two-page letter written just before the Spanish-American War, Holzman presented Remington’s views on “yellow journalism,” which was reaching its prime. William Randolph Hearst had sent Remington to Cuba to document the Spanish cruelty and the Cuban uprising. Apparently, Remington wrote back that “there is no war… request to be recalled” and Hearst replied, “Please remain. You furnish the pictures, I’ll furnish the war.” In this letter to journalist friend Julian Ralph, who was on assignment in London, Remington wrote: “I am a yellow kid journalist…I have been in Cuba – I now compete for preferment with Anna Held [stage performer associate of Ziegfield known for publicity stunts]…this delirium of new journalism can’t last.” One wonders what his thoughts about “fake news” would be.

Signed lower right “Frederick R” and archivally matted with a 13-by-23-inch image, the letter was priced $2,200.

Peter Blackman owns White Fox Rare Books and Antiques in West Windsor, Vt. His offerings at the show included a rare book of botanical drawings – rare because unlike some books, this floral design album by Wilbert Rattray, an artist about whom little is known, was created to inspire furniture designers, basically a teaching aid rather than a straight up botanical album. Brown Brothers, whose name and address is stamped several times in the album, were furniture manufacturers, active in Scotland from the 1880s onwards. This folio, with 96 pages of original botanical or floral artwork mounted onto its pages, devotes most pages to a single subject, generally one flower or plant, with multiple depictions that show the flower, stem and/or leaves from various angles.

“Certainly there was plenty of material of dazzling variety to suit so many micro fields of collecting, and that remains very true,” commented Blackman about the show. “And there were a lot of unique, special items to be found, and many not at high price points.”

“I brought a new selection of prints, including a giant midcentury slate print on wild fabric of George Washington after Gilbert Stuart by the late Pop-era Connecticut artist William Kent, whose provocative prints were featured in a survey by the Mattatuck Museum last fall,” said Southbury, Conn., dealer Marc Chabot.

“I sold an Ernest Roth etching, midcentury woodcut and late in the day sold an appealing pastel of a Florida sunset to a retired Florida couple visiting their daughter, who loves Papermania and brought them along. This is exactly what we need loyal regulars to do, as my usual customers were notably absent. It was a beautiful weekend day with low humidity, late in summer, so that likely tempted many a family to squeeze in one last Saturday at the beach before school begins. Papermania remains a place where one can discover, learn about and buy amazing historic treasures and pop culture artifacts from dealers with years of connoisseurship and sleuthing experience.”

Papermania Plus will return in 2020 with show dates on January 11-12 and August 22.

For additional information, www.papermaniaplus.com or 860-563-9975.

The Dartmouth Winter Carnival, organized each year by students, has been going for more than 100 years with activities around the campus, ice sculptures and races. This book, on offer by John Liberati Books, Torrington, Conn., documents the event’s famous posters.

Just the tip of her 600-piece vintage camera collection, this display mounted by Marti Jones, Manchester, N.H., included a Beau Brownie designed by Walter Dorwin Teague, top left, a brown and tan example from the 1920s, among others.

“It didn’t sell, but I got a lot of interest in it,” said Manchester, N.H., dealer Marti Jones referring to this leather framed collection of 24 daguerreotypes and ambrotypes, perhaps depicting a family.

One of a number of storyboards and magazine illustrations by Paul Ferlinger shown by Adams House, Manchester Center, Vt. This one captured the elan of an orchestra conductor at work.

Gary Gipstein and Papermania co-founder Arlene Shea, waiting for show attendees to get through the security metal detectors, take a moment to promote the show.

For the retail crowd, the show has fun collectibles like this boxed set of Beatles figures from the animated cartoon series, shown by Michael Peters, South Hadley, Mass.

Stuart Lutz, historic documents dealer from South Orange, N.J., holds up a signed first edition of Dr Martin Luther King Jr’s Why We Can’t Wait.

Archivally matted with a 13-by-23-inch image of American painter, illustrator, sculptor and writer Frederic Remington (1861-1909), this two-page letter written just before the Spanish-American War presents Remington’s views on “yellow journalism,” which was reaching its prime. It was being offered by Dennis Holzman Antiques, Cohoes, N.Y.

Arlene Shea reminds us that the show’s roots go back to the storied Hartford Antiques Shows of the 1970s.

First-time exhibitor at the show John Leger, Le Bookiniste, Hopewell, N.J., with a rare documentary LP recording of the American experience in Vietnam. Behind him upper right is a rare fundraising poster for the Living Theater, an American theater company founded in 1947 and based in New York. The 1963 piece is “very hard to find,” said Leger.

Peter Blackman, owner of White Fox Rare Books and Antiques, West Windsor, Vt., holds up a rare book of botanical drawings — rare because unlike some books, this floral design album by Wilbert Rattray was created to inspire the designer of a furniture making firm as well as provide a handy reference for verisimilitude as he was working on an actual ornament design.

Shoppers at the show patiently sift through the real photo postcard collection of Charles Casella, East Hartford, Conn.

The beauty of folk art illustration and penmanship is on display in this Grand Army of the Republic appreciation for Rhode Island state senator George Carmichael, dated 1891 and shown by Kris VanDenBossche, Ashaway, R.I.

Marc Chabot Fine Art, Southbury, Conn., had not had a chance yet to hang this giant midcentury slate print on wild fabric of George Washington after Gilbert Stuart by the late Pop-era Connecticut artist William Kent. So he found a chair on which to stand to show it in its entirety.

A visit by US President Abraham Lincoln to the Antietam battlefield on October 3, 1862, was captured by Alexander Gardner. Gardner, who worked for Mathew Brady, took 70 photographs of the battlefield starting just two days after the battle. And his photographs of the unburied dead soldiers shocked the nation. Gardner returned in early October when President Lincoln visited General George McClellan and the Army of the Potomac and took another series of images of which this is one. It was offered by Resser-Thorner Antiques, Manchester, N.H.

High Ridge Books, Inc, South Deerfield, Mass., had this campaign poster for John Nance Garner III. Known among his contemporaries as “Cactus Jack,” he was an American Democratic politician and lawyer from Texas. He was the 32nd vice president of the United States, serving from 1933 to 1941.

A Forrest Gump-like figure, Barry Landau, befriended many US presidents before slipping into notoriety as a thief of presidential artifacts and self-styled American presidential historian. Brooklyn Rare Books’ owner Bayo Ogunsanya was the lucky purchaser of a storage unit full of Landau’s collection, and this photo of him shaking hands with Richard Nixon was one of them.

The “plus” in the show’s name means that while books and ephemera are paramount, there are plenty of other discoveries to be made, such as this artificial limb shown in one dealer’s booth with an accompanying pamphlet stating that “our Patent Metallic Skeleton Leg” does not exhibit “the defects of artificial legs as they have been and now constructed both in this country and in Europe…”

The idea for Crickets, a tiddlywinks-like game offered by Eclectibles, Tolland, Conn., is to toss a ring or “cricket.” If it lands on the hearth, you get five points; in the kettle, 10; on the mantel shelf, 10; and in either of the pans on the top shelf, 20.

Ten Pound Island Books, Gloucester, Mass.

“The comments that we received for the dress were very exciting! They said that it was the best of the show! Many shoppers took photos and asked questions. It was fun to display art composed of books and ephemera!” said John Spencer of Riverow Bookshop, Owego, N.Y. He is standing next to his “booth magnet” — a wearable sculpture that mixed media artist Donna Morgan of Elmira, N.Y., had created. Her piece, called “The Written Word” was made of discarded books and scraps of paper.

A signed poster that bears the signature of the artist is known as a remarque. And Gary Sohmers of Wex-Rex Collectibles, Framingham, Conn., holds up a wonderful example of a limited edition Stanley Mouse Grateful Dead poster that was originally done in 1966. Unique to this framed piece is Mouse’s hand coloring with extra graphite illustrations in the bottom margin.

It is not an exaggeration that one can find everything from the serious to the sublime among Peter Luke’s massive collection of historical documents, photographs, posters, broadsides and more. This was particularly fun — photographs depicting an annual midnight baseball game conducted in Chatanika, Alaska, in June or July, when the nights remain bright. These were taken in 1909 and 1910, according to the New Baltimore, N.Y., dealer.

Among many items shown by Joslin Hall Books & Ephemera, Northampton, Mass., was Tragedy of Kashmir, published by the government of Pakistan, not dated but believed to be 1958, and a letter describing the funeral procession home of the first Union soldier killed in the US Civil War, dated May 10, 1861.

Evie Eysenberg, Cold Spring, N.Y., shows a scherenschnitte and pinprick valentine or love token illustrated with a watercolor rose, probably made in the 1940s or 1950s.

A 1907 48-page brochure for French Prima automobiles offered by Peter Luke, New Baltimore, N.Y.

The wide open aisles at this show allow for inspection of some larger items, such as this 1860s map of New York and its environs at John Bale Book Co., Waterbury, Conn.