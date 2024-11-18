75th Anniversary Vitali Tea Service Scores Big At Heritage

DALLAS — Heritage Auctions conducted its Fine Silver & Objects of Vertu Signature Auction on November 13, offering 281 lots from six different prominent collections across the US, including the Ruth Nelkin collection, the estate of Toni Chapman Brinker and the collection of Leah Gordon, among others. Leading the sale was a five-piece silver tea and coffee service, including a tray, by Ubaldo Vitali, which served up a $45,000 finish. The 1985 set weighed a collective 371.73 troy ounces, was marked “U.Vitali, Sterling” and had an inscription that read “Newark Museum Anniversary Set #1.” According to catalog notes, Vitali was initially commissioned by the Newark Museum’s curator, Ulysses G. Dietz, to “create a silver tea set that reflected the museum’s forward-looking ethos and Vitali’s concept of ‘functional sculpture’” for the museum’s 75th anniversary. This lot, however, was the second set made by request of Howard and Eunice Gelb, who attended the 75th anniversary event. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.