NANTUCKET — Rafael Osana’s August 4 sale of Americana, fine art and marine items was topped by “Yerxa’s Boat Shop,” a brightly colored Nantucket harbor scene by Anne Ramsdell Congdon (1873–1958). Her works were included in a 1946 exhibit mounted by the Artists Association of Nantucket, and the painting sold to a phone bidder for $72,000. Other paintings did well, as did a strong selection of scrimshaw, several British woolies and a number of items with Nantucket connections. It was a fast-paced, well-attended sale.

A full report will follow.