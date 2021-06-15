$70,800 Yellow Diamond Men’s Ring Tops A Strong Bill Smith Sale

PLAINFIELD, N.H. – Four of the five highest priced lots at Bill Smith’s live June 12 sale were jewelry and watches. An 8-carat round brilliant-cut yellow diamond, set in an 18K gold size 10 men’s ring, led the category and the day, finishing at $70,800. Watches were topped by an Audemars Piguet Grande Complication pocket watch set in a 50mm 18K gold case. The watch had a perpetual calendar, a minute repeating split-seconds chronograph, along with moon phases and leap year indicators. Parts of the movement functioned properly, while other needed adjustments. The day also saw “Grandma Moses Goes to The Country” by Ann Mary Robertson Moses, signed and dated 1944, sell for $59,000. Other American paintings, including a White Mountain scene by Harrison Bird Brown, performed well. Unexpectedly, a Nineteenth Century one-drawer Shaker stand with traces of an old red stain sold for $26,650 against an estimate of $800. Several pieces of identified New Hampshire furniture also sold well over estimates.

A full report will follow.