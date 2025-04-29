68th Annual Antiques Show & Sale — Oglebay Institute Welcomed An Eager, Enthusiastic, Buying Crowd

WHEELING, W.VA. — Oglebay Institute’s 68th Annual Antiques Show and Sale took place April 4-6 at Oglebay Resort’s Wilson Lodge. Managed by John Mickinak and presented by the Museums of Oglebay Institute as a fundraiser for its collections, this antiques weekend event — one of the region’s oldest and largest antiques shows — featured nearly 50 dealers, nine of which were new, from 12 states, and saw a near-record attendance and noteworthy sales for dealers, said director of museums, Christin Byrum.

Byrum said new categories this year included Midcentury, Native American (Navajo and Zuni), Japanese Woodblock Prints, antique picture frames and antique and vintage men’s and women’s clothing and accessories.

One of the newest additions to the show was Patti Bourgeois of PatsPots.com (Westport, Mass.), who brought with her an extensive selection of American art pottery including an array of Weller Pottery, numerous artist-signed Rookwood vessels and a variety of Roseville’s more elusive 1930s middle-period pottery, which was well-received by show-goers as evidenced by interest and sales.

Bourgeois, who also sells as Japanese Woodblock Prints Gallery, included an extensive display of original Japanese woodblock prints dating from early traditional ukiyo-e to shin hanga and more modern works, which wowed the crowds in attendance. A small group talk about the history of Japanese woodblock methods by Bourgeois enlightened attendees on Saturday afternoon. Offerings included affordable small postcard-sized woodblocks to larger triptych panoramas.

Connie Wood, Sutter Antiques, Inc., of Cleveland, Ohio, made another appearance at the Oglebay show. With a variety of styles and genres in her booth, a few notable items included an important selection of bronze figurines focusing on the early 1900s. Early sterling silver by important makers including Tiffany & Company were also featured. Victorian, Art Nouveau, Art Deco and Midcentury Modernism shared equal space in the booth.

“The show was well attended with an eager, enthusiastic and buying crowd. This is more than just a show, it is a weekend adventure at a beautiful venue with a bit of something for everyone,” Wood said. “The manager, John Mickinak did a beautiful and hard job of pulling it all together.”

In addition to a top-notch shopping experience, Oglebay Institute’s show again provided learning opportunities for attendees, offering dealer booth talks and guided tours of the show. Social events on Friday evening also gave dealers and buyers an opportunity to mix and mingle. Guests enjoyed great food and an open bar at a cocktail party at Oglebay Institute’s Glass Museum and roamed the museums’ 4,000 examples of historic Wheeling glass. The Dessert Preview Party provided antiques enthusiasts with sweet treats, coffees and a priority shopping opportunity.

The 69th Oglebay Institute’s annual Antiques Show & Sale will take place April 10-12, 2026. For information, www.oglebay.com/antiques-show-sale.