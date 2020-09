PITTSFIELD, MASS. – John Fontaine had a good day on September 12. High-quality merchandise and a well-planned auction saw a Tiffany chandelier with colorful red-orange poppy flowers and six serpentine arms holding Favrile lily shades bring $665,500, including buyer’s premium. It was inherited by the Maryland consignor and sold to a collector whose representative was bidding on the phone.

“This was just a good, strong sale overall with over 100 Tiffany items offered, but the star was this chandelier, which had such bold and beautiful coloring, from vibrant Oriental poppy flowers rising out of green stems, to the rich green-brown patina of the fixture itself and the original 6 light lily canopy, which added to the rarity,” said John Fontaine, owner of Fontaine’s Auction Gallery.

Three other Tiffany lamps rounded out the top four grossing items. Other glass rarities included leaded glass windows; lamps by Duffner and Kimberly, Pairpoint and Handel; along with furniture and accessories of the period, all of which did well. In all, more than 45 items brought five-figure prices. A full report will follow.