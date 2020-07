MANCHESTER, N.H. — For 62 years the New Hampshire Antiques Show has been the culmination of Antiques Week in New Hampshire, and the 63rd annual show is no exception. COVID cannot stop antique enthusiasts from gathering virtually to check out the wares that these dedicated dealers have saved just for this “one-of-a-kind” annual show.

The New Hampshire Antiques Dealers Association (NHADA) is proud to present The 63rd Annual New Hampshire Antiques Show Online, featuring more than 40 outstanding dealers throughout the country. The website will be live on Thursday, August 6, promptly at 10 am EST at www.nhadashow.org.

There is no overnight waiting in line at the lobby of the DoubleTree hotel in Manchester for this prestigious event. You just have to click, view and contact the exhibitor to buy your special object.

The online show homepage will showcase exhibitors’ featured objects. Visitors can browse by category or exhibitor or scroll through all of the objects. There is also search functionality, so visitors can search the site for objects of specific interest.

Purchases are made by contacting the exhibitors directly. Exhibitor contact information will be listed on each object page as well as on their exhibitor page. Each exhibitor will have their own payment and shipping terms. Items will be marked sold as they sell. You can find more information about each of our dealers in the NHADA directory at www.nhada.org.

The 63rd Annual New Hampshire Antiques Show Online will conclude on Saturday, August 8, at 4 pm EST. And remember to bookmark the show site at www.nhadashow.org.