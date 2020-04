DANIA BEACH, FLA.-Kodner Galleries put up a $124,000 result on a diamond and platinum necklace in the firm’s April 22 sale. The 127 graduated emerald cut diamonds totaled approximately 60.50 carats, J-K color, VVS clarity. The largest five diamonds measure approximately 2.0 carats each and the platinum necklace measures 18 inches long.

Watch for a full review in the next issue.