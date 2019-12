ROCK ISLAND, ILL. — The fully gold-plated Marlin Model 1897 rifle presented to Western star Annie Oakley, aka “Little Sure Shot,” created a huge buzz leading up to Rock Island Auction Company’s (RIAC) end-of-the-year sale December 6-8. In the end, this was yet another item never before publicly offered that finally made its big splash. Annie’s Marlin powdered its $350,000 high estimate and sold for $575,000, including buyer’s premium. The December 2019 Premier firearms auction was a perfect storm for the firm. Not only were there world-class collector firearms that had never before been offered to the collecting public, collections were offered from names that ring like royalty to gun collectors: Robert M. Lee, Mac McCroskie, Dr Gerald Klaz, Larry Jones, Alvin White and others. At the end of the three days and after all 2,700-plus lots had been sold, the realized total reached more than $16 million — and when added to the rest of RIAC’s 2019 totals, it reveals an annual total of $77 million, beating the firm’s world record last year for a firearms auction house and setting it yet again even higher. For information, 309-797-1500, 800-238-8022 or www.rockislandauction.com.