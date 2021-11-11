$570,000 Cigar Store Indian Princess At Guyette & Deeter

ST. MICHAELS, MD.— With Jim Julia at the podium, a superb cigar store Indian “Princess’ attributed to Samuel Robb or Thomas Brooks sold for $570,000 on November 10, day one of a two-day live auction conducted by Guyette & Deeter.

She had stood in front of the John R. Rose & Son “lottery” store in Louisville, Ky., until the 1974 closing of the store when she was sold to a local attorney, reportedly for $5,000. Prior to that, it had been purchased by John Richard Rose from a store in Chicago when he opened his Louisville store in 1874. Guyette & Deeter had done its homework, promoting the “Princess” nationally and verifying that the paint was original. With 15 years of museum experience analyzing works of art and ten years’ experience specializing in the study of painted surfaces, Jennifer Mass, Ph.D., verified that the paints were of the appropriate age and that no evidence of later paint was observed. The 83-inch figure wears a well carved feather head-dress of multiple colors, holds a bundle of cigars in her left hand and a gathering of tobacco leaves in her right hand.

A full report on the auction will follow.