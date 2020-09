CAMBRIDGE, MASS. – Surprising all, a Herter Brothers inlaid rosewood cabinet topped the September 20 sale at CRN Auctions. The cabinet, estimated at $3/5,000, was cataloged as circa 1880-82 and finished at $48,800. Inlaid with floral and insect designs, the cabinet had open display shelves on each end and two heavily inlaid doors, a pierced carved skirt and all-over gilt accents, along with a maple interior and maple panels behind the display shelves. It also had six drawers with original hardware.

The sale included a number of paintings that brought five figure prices and eight lots of Moorish-style furniture by Carlo Bugatti that also did quite well. A full report will follow.