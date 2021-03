AMESBURY, MASS. – Around 1800, Connecticut sisters Mary Way and Betsy Way Champlain produced numerous miniature portraits. Some, however, were a little different than the portrait miniatures usually seen. As described by author William L. Warren, some utilized cutout paper profiles attached to fabric backgrounds, with facial features in watercolor and with pieces of fabric pasted on the background to represent clothing. The example John McInnis sold on March 20 had depicted a well-dressed middle-aged woman walking with an open book in her hand. On a blue felt background and housed in a pressed brass frame, it was in very good condition and earned $48,000.

It was part of a strong sale, all of which came from a home in Maine and included several pieces of early brownwood furniture, Paul Revere silver, Willard clock and painted boxes and more that did quite well. A full report will follow.