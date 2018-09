LARCHMONT, N.Y. — A Paul Jenkins (1923–2012) acrylic on canvas and an Elie Nadelman (1882–1946) bronze sculpture were the top lots at Clarke Auction’s September 9 sale, each selling for $45,000, including buyer’s premium. The large-scale Jenkins painting was titled “Penomena Aries Rising,” dated 1969–71 and measured 120 by 96 inches. It came from a Scarsdale, N.Y., collection. The Nadelman sculpture was titled “Seated Woman with Raised Arm (Circus Woman),” and measured 48 inches high. It was a posthumous cast. Also of note was a Tiffany & Co, sterling and enamel covered bowl with Persian styling that took $8,750 and a painted tin skyscraper lamp, 48 inches high, from a Manhattan building, which brought $8,125.

A full review will appear in a future issue.