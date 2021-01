WINDSOR, CONN. – A platinum and diamond ring set with a SI1 4.54-carat emerald cut diamond, flanked by trillion cut diamonds, was the thing at Nadeau Auction Gallery’s annual New Year’s Day sale on January 1. It left its $40,000 high estimate in the dust to garner $204,000, inclusive of buyer’s premium, going to the trade. Exhibiting natural, very light pink color, the ring measured 11.80 by 9.31 by 4.78 millimeters and was accompanied by a GIA report. The overall sale totaled $2.6 million at press time. Watch for a full run-down in a later issue.