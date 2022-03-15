$38,400 Buys Casco Bay’s Rare 1775 Edition Of ‘The Pennsylvania Magazine’

FREEPORT, MAINE — Edited by Thomas Paine and containing some of the most important maps of the Revolutionary war, a complete 1775 edition of The Pennsylvania Magazine topped Casco Bay’s March 12 sale. With the 12 monthly issues, plus the supplement, the book sold for $38,400. It included all seven engraved maps including a perspective view of the Battle of Bunker Hill, maps of the American invasion of Canada, a map of the siege of Boston, which was one of the first maps bearing information about the Revolution, plus eight more engraved plates.

Early furniture in the sale included a Delaware River Valley Queen Anne walnut dressing table, a New England grain-painted blanket chest and more. A full report will follow.