37th Annual Western Art Week Event—March In Montana Auction Blazes Trail With Record Breaking Results

Published: April 1, 2024

Norman Rockwell’s (1894-1978) “Sleigh Ride” or study for “The Dover Coach” or study for the “Christmas Coach,” oil on board, 9 by 22 inches, signed lower right, was the top lot in the sale, achieving $240,000 ($50/70,000).

CHEYENNE, WYO. — The 37th March in Montana sale on March 16 witnessed an extraordinary turnout and achieved record-breaking sales, setting the stage for an unforgettable event. Auctioneer Troy Black orchestrated the proceedings with his signature fast-paced and high-energy style, resulting in a remarkable $3.2 million in sales across 777 lots, boasting an impressive 97 percent sell-through rate. The excitement didn’t end there, as dealers at the show also reported record-breaking sales.

Among the highlights were two paintings from a prominent local Western art estate in Great Falls. A stunning Norman Rockwell piece titled “The Christmas Coach” stole the spotlight, fetching an impressive $240,000. Equally captivating was the catalog cover piece, a magnificent work by Great Falls native Olaf Seltzer, which commanded $60,000.

Joe Kronenberg’s (b 1968) “Businessmen,” oil on canvas, 26 by 42 inches, signed lower left, brought $84,000, more than five-fold its estimate ($10/15,000).

A standout moment of the auction was the spirited bidding for an exceptional oil painting by artist Joe Kronenberg. His captivating Western town scene surpassed all expectations, achieving a remarkable world record price of $84,000, far exceeding its estimate of $10/15,000, as the artist looked on.

“Winter Camp” by William “Bill” Gollings (1878-1932), 1923, oil on canvas, 18 by 24 inches, signed and dated, achieved $102,000 ($80/120,000).

The auction also showcased a significant collection of works by William Gollings, including a group of etchings and an impressive oil painting titled “Winter Camp” which fetched more than $100,000.

“Return at Twilight” by Olaf C. Seltzer (1877-1957), oil on canvas, 16 by 24 inches, signed lower right, closed at $60,000 ($30/50,000).

March in Montana has a long-standing reputation for presenting unique and sought-after consignments, and this year was no exception. Notable sales included a Gamblers Box from the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, which soared to $24,000, surpassing its estimate of $8/12,000. Additionally, a one-of-a-kind sketchbook by artist Nancy McLaughlin exceeded expectations, achieving four times its estimate.

Leading the Native American works of art and antiques category was this Sioux beaded and quilled bow and quiver that dated to circa 1870 and had provenance to the Cameron Collection. It brought $39,975 ($18/25,000).

Highlighting the Native American collection was a Sioux bow and quiver with arrows from the 1870s. The exquisite beaded and quilled quiver garnered spirited bidding and sold for nearly $40,000.

Mark your calendars for the 2025 sale, scheduled for March 20-22 as part of Western Art Week. For consignment requests or further information, contact us at 208-664-2091 or info@marchinmontana.com. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.



   
