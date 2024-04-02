37th Annual Western Art Week Event—March In Montana Auction Blazes Trail With Record Breaking Results

CHEYENNE, WYO. — The 37th March in Montana sale on March 16 witnessed an extraordinary turnout and achieved record-breaking sales, setting the stage for an unforgettable event. Auctioneer Troy Black orchestrated the proceedings with his signature fast-paced and high-energy style, resulting in a remarkable $3.2 million in sales across 777 lots, boasting an impressive 97 percent sell-through rate. The excitement didn’t end there, as dealers at the show also reported record-breaking sales.

Among the highlights were two paintings from a prominent local Western art estate in Great Falls. A stunning Norman Rockwell piece titled “The Christmas Coach” stole the spotlight, fetching an impressive $240,000. Equally captivating was the catalog cover piece, a magnificent work by Great Falls native Olaf Seltzer, which commanded $60,000.

A standout moment of the auction was the spirited bidding for an exceptional oil painting by artist Joe Kronenberg. His captivating Western town scene surpassed all expectations, achieving a remarkable world record price of $84,000, far exceeding its estimate of $10/15,000, as the artist looked on.

The auction also showcased a significant collection of works by William Gollings, including a group of etchings and an impressive oil painting titled “Winter Camp” which fetched more than $100,000.

March in Montana has a long-standing reputation for presenting unique and sought-after consignments, and this year was no exception. Notable sales included a Gamblers Box from the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, which soared to $24,000, surpassing its estimate of $8/12,000. Additionally, a one-of-a-kind sketchbook by artist Nancy McLaughlin exceeded expectations, achieving four times its estimate.

Highlighting the Native American collection was a Sioux bow and quiver with arrows from the 1870s. The exquisite beaded and quilled quiver garnered spirited bidding and sold for nearly $40,000.

Mark your calendars for the 2025 sale, scheduled for March 20-22 as part of Western Art Week. For consignment requests or further information, contact us at 208-664-2091 or info@marchinmontana.com. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.