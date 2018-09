Review And Photos By Jackie Sideli

STURBRIDGE, MASS. – “This is our 28th year and 78th consecutive show,” said a justifiably proud show manager Linda Zukas during the September 3 show conducted in the Sturbridge Host Hotel. Historically stepping out just prior to the week-long Brimfield Antiques Markets, the show has become an important staple of Brimfield week. Indeed, it was difficult to find a parking space as the show opened.

Once inside, attendees got to feast their eyes on elegant beaded dresses; Native American jewelry and blankets; Beacon blankets; American patchwork quilts; all periods of antique clothing, buttons, linens and ethnic textiles; as well as shoes; Native American rugs and weaving. “For 28 years, it has been the same good strong list of exhibitors. We’ve been bringing the right material to the right buyers,” said Zukas.

Maria Niforos, who came to exhibit at the show from England, was showing fine antique laces, linens and clothing. Robin L Greeson, who has a store front in West Stockbrige, Mass., called Equator, was exhibiting her collection of vintage Native American rugs, blankets and period Native American jewelry.

Unique Fabrique, Kathleen Stinson, whose specialty is textiles, clothing, linen and lace, brought a collection of American Flags, priced from $45 to $250. Stinson was happy to report that she sold a 14-foot barn-size flag.

Summer Mizera came to the show from Hoboken, N.J., with a stylish collection of vintage clothing, mostly dresses. Another stylish period clothing dealer was Brian Cohen from “Vintage on Hollywood” from California. Cohen had a striking collection of period Hawaiian shirts for sale.

Lynda Tomlinson from Minnesota was among the dealers from 24 states and was exhibiting her impressive collection of Beacon blankets. Massachusetts dealer Martha Perkins had a good selection of American patchwork quilts. Also attending the show was the author of Walk this Way, Edward Maeder, Greenfield Mass., who wrote about the collection of footwear from the Stuart Weitzman Company.

Zukas said, “The gate has always, surprisingly, remained the same. The textile and fashion industry is a niche category. Most exhibitors offer the same kind of merchandise year after year. “I have nurtured the kind of audience and exhibitors that need to come together. The show has remained a source for hard-to-find items.”

Dealers from abroad included Swary-Bayo-134, with textiles from Germany, and Gallery Arabesque from England. Other dealers of note included Maria Niforos, Lucinda Alford and Marston House, who attended the show from Vinalhaven, Maine, and exhibited homespun linen and useful antiques, among other things. Denyse’s Closet was showing good vintage sweaters as well as vintage shoes.

Conducted twice each year on the Monday preceding the May and September Brimfield weeks, the show will return in 2019 on May 13 and September 2. For information, 203-363-1320 or www.vintagefashionandtextileshow.com.