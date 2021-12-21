21 Dec 2021 / 0 Comment

251 Years Running, Beethoven’s Birthday Still Hot

Published: December 21, 2021

OAKLAND, CALIF. — An ink on paper original illustration artwork by Charles Schulz for his daily comic “Peanuts” soared over its $10,000 high estimate to take $43,750 at Clars Auction Gallery’s December 19 sale. The work came to sale almost 49 years to the day from when it was created on December 16, 1972. Beethoven was born in December of 1770. Titled “Happy Beethoven’s Birthday,” the strip depicts Lucy unsuccessfully attempting to solicit love from Schroeder.

