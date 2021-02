MARSHFIELD, MASS. – Among the Americana offerings at Will Henry’s February 19 sale was a large, well-done oil painting cataloged as needing cleaning, depicting Alexander The Great surrounded by mythical figures, angels, putti and a soldier holding a wreath above Alexander’s head. The estimate was $1/2,000 but two bidders decided it was worth quite a bit more: in $500 increments, it quickly jumped to $20,400. The painting had been used as a room divider in a local home.

The sale included a varied selection of weathervanes, painted furniture and accessories, silver, Asian items, Southwestern ceramics, a Bellamy carved cigar holder and much more. A full report will follow.