2024: New Auction Records For The Books

Records in arts, antiques, sport and more were broken at auction houses across the world in 2024. From something as seemingly inconsequential as a napkin, which brought just below $1 million, to a stegosaurus fossil that made nearly $45 million, prices soared for objects of all sizes in all categories. To round up some of the most notable results, in no particular order, Antiques and The Arts Weekly presents:

Most Expensive Work By René Magritte

What: “L’empire des lumières” (1954)

Where: Christie’s, New York

When: November 19

How Much: $121.2 million

Why: René Magritte’s (Belgian, 1898-1967) 1954 masterpiece is considered Magritte’s finest work from his “Empire of Light” series and the first time he introduced a body of water into the mysterious street scene.

Most Expensive Harry Potter Item

What: Thomas Taylor’s original cover art for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, 1997

Where: Sotheby’s, New York City

When: June 26

How Much: $1.92 million

Why: Thomas Taylor’s first ever professional commission created the cover art for J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter in 1996. His watercolor illustration was used as the cover art for the first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone as well as Bloomsbury Publishing’s commemorative 25th anniversary reprint. Last offered at auction in 2001 when only the first four books had been released, the watercolor then brought £85,750 ($108,280).

Most Expensive Movie Memorabilia

What: Dorothy’s Ruby Slippers from The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Where: Heritage Auctions, Dallas

When: December 9

How Much: $32.5 million

Why: One of four surviving pairs worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz, this pair was the most famous because it had been stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minn. “You cannot overstate the importance of Dorothy’s ruby slippers: They are the most important prop in Hollywood history,” said Heritage Auctions executive vice president Joe Maddalena.

Most Expensive Titanic Memorabilia

What: Captain Arthur Rostron’s Tiffany & Co., pocket watch

Where: Henry Aldridge & Son Ltd., Devizes, UK

When: April 27

How Much: $1.97 million (£1.56 million)

Why: Captain Arthur Henry Rostron was the captain of RMS Carpathia and received the Titanic’s distress call. He and his crew ultimately located 20 lifeboats and rescued 700 people. Hailed as a hero, Rostron was given the 18K gold Tiffany & Co., pocket watch by three women who were widows of wealthy businessmen who had died during the tragedy.

Most Expensive Work By Limehouse

What: A circa 1746-48 Limehouse model of a cat

Where: Bonhams, London

When: November 27

How Much: $112,405 (£89,300)

Why: The recently discovered piece was just one of two known slip-cast models of a cat made by Limehouse and had provenance to Winifred Florence Bury (née Harris). With the only other known example having been sold in 1991, just a year following the conclusion of excavations at the site of the Limehouse factory, the catalog noted it “represents an exciting new addition to the Limehouse oeuvre.”

Most Expensive Vox Amp

What: John Lennon’s 1962 Fawn JMI Vox AC15 Twin amplifier

Where: Propstore, London

When: November 15

How Much: $189,000 (£151,200)

Why: This Vox AC15 was the first amplifier used by John Lennon with The Beatles and was instrumental in developing the band’s sound. It is considered “one of the most significant Lennon items ever to hit the market,” according to Propstore.

Most Expensive Work By Leonora Carrington

What: “Les Distractions de Dagobert” (1945)

Where: Sotheby’s, New York

When: May 15

How Much: $28.5 million

Why: Leonora Carrington’s (British-Mexican, 1917-2011) surrealist painting “Les Distractions de Dagobert” is considered one the most admired works in the history of Surrealism and an unparalleled masterpiece of Latin American art. This price placed Carrington among the top five most valuable women artists at auction.

Most Expensive Work By Ed Ruscha

What: “Standard Station, Ten-Cent Western Being Torn in Half” (1964)

Where: Christie’s, New York

When: November 19

How Much: $68.3 million

Why: “Standard Station, Ten-Cent Western Being Torn in Half” by Ed Ruscha (American, b 1937) represents the synthesis and peak of Ruscha’s masterpieces of the early 1960s. Max Carter, Christie’s vice chairman of Twentieth and Twenty-First Century art noted it “is an icon — of Ruscha’s art, of paradox, of the post-war era.”

Most Expensive Stanley Cup Ring

What: Mike Bossy’s New York Islanders 1981 Stanley Cup Championship Ring

Where: Heritage Auctions, Dallas

When: February 24

How Much: $228,000

Why: The 1981 Stanley Cup rings of New York Islanders legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy celebrated the season in which he scored 50 goals in 50 games. The ring featured two diamonds set into the blue stone — one diamond for each championship the Islanders had achieved so far in the early 1980s. It was sold with a letter of provenance from the Bossy family.

Most Expensive Napkin

What: The napkin that brought Lionel Messi to Barcelona

Where: Bonhams, London

When: May 17

How Much: $968,705 (£762,400)

Why: Considered “one of the most pivotal documents in the history of football,” the napkin noted in blue ink the first promise of contract for 13-year-old Lionel Messi to play for FC Barcelona. Messi would go on to help solidify Barcelona as one of the greatest teams of all time as well as achieving the feat of being the team’s all-time top scorer.

Most Expensive Work By Tiffany Studios

What: The Danner Memorial Window

Where: Sotheby’s, New York City

When: November 18

How Much: $12.48 million

Why: The Danner Memorial Window, commissioned in 1913 for the First Baptist Church in Canton, Ohio, was named for John and Terressa Danner, who were founding members of the church. According to Paul Doros, “In both complexity and artistry, the Danner Memorial Window ranks among Tiffany’s greatest achievements in leaded glass.”

Most Expensive Comic Book

What: Action Comics #1 (D.C. Comics, 1938)

Where: Heritage Auctions

When: April 4

How Much: $6 million

Why: This copy of Action Comics #1, considered to be “the most important, impactful comic book ever published,” was graded 8.5. The comic is the issue that first introduced Superman. With only two unrestored issues ever graded higher, this edition came from the Kansas City Pedigree collection and was the finest and highest-graded of all pedigreed copies.

Most Expensive Piece Of Latticino Glass

What: A late Sixteenth Century Venetian latticinio goblet

Where: Bonhams, London

When: November 27

How Much: $126,512 (£100,730)

Why: Achieving a world record for glass using the latticino technique, this exceptional early Venetian goblet was decorated in vetro a retorti, or, made with spiraling canes. It was illustrated in Joan Norbert d’Huyvetter’s (1870-1833) Zeldzaamheden (Gent: 1829). The goblet was sold in the 1829 auction of the D’Huyvetter collection then later belonged to a private Belgian collection before coming to auction this year.

Most Expensive Sports Collectible

What: Babe Ruth’s “Called Shot” jersey from the 1932 World Series

Where: Heritage Auctions, Dallas

When: August 24

How Much: $24.1 million

Why: The New York Yankees jersey, nicknamed the “Called Shot” jersey, was worn when Babe Ruth called his shot to deep center field in Game 3 of the 1932 World Series. Chris Ivy, Heritage’s director of sports, noted, “The legend of Babe Ruth and the myth and mystery surrounding his ‘called shot’ are united in this one extraordinary artifact.”

Most Expensive Dinosaur Fossil

What: Apex, a 150-million-year-old mounted Stegosaurus skeleton

Where: Sotheby’s, New York City

When: July 17

How Much: $44.6 million

Why: Apex, the largest and most complete Stegosaurus specimen, represents a singular specimen as it lived, is thought to have lived to an advanced age with no signs of combat or predation-related injuries and represents a significant achievement for paleontology.

