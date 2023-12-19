2023: New Auction Records For The Books

By Carly Timpson

Records were broken across the world at auction houses large and small in 2023. From a single stamp originally costing just 24 cents, to a sculpture of a spider larger than many bedrooms, to a one-woman collection, this year’s auction highlights are as diverse as they are impressive. In no particular order, Antiques and The Arts Weekly presents:

Most Expensive Single Misprinted Stamp

What: 24-cent stamp depicting an upside-down Curtiss JN-4H “Jenny” biplane (position 49)

Where: Robert A. Siegel Auction Galleries in New York City

When: November 8

How Much: $2,006,000

Why: Originally released in 1918 to commemorate the first regular airmail service in the United States, this stamp’s intricate design, combined with the multistep printing process, made this design especially prone to human error. The rushed production led to a batch of stamps being printed with the “Jenny” plane upside-down. Only a single sheet of 100 erroneous stamps slipped past quality control and was released to the public. While this stamp is coveted by philatelists, knowledge of the upside-down Jenny has broken into the cultural zeitgeist, being referenced in The Simpsons, “Brewster’s Millions and One Big Happy Family.” This particular stamp, Position 49, was graded “Mint Never Hinged, Extremely Fine-Superb 95” and considered the finest Inverted Jenny in existence with no equal.

Robert A. Siegel Auction Galleries is at 21 West 38th Street, 7th Floor. For information, www.siegelauctions.com.

Most Expensive Sale Of A Woman’s Collection

What: The Emily Fisher Landau Collection

Where: Sotheby’s in New York City

When: November 8-9

How Much: $424.7 million

Why: Led by Pablo Picasso’s “Femme à la montre” (1932), which sold for $139.4 million (2023 record for most expensive artwork sold at auction), the collection had already claimed the record by the end of its first evening. Despite it achieving such an honor, the sale only offered a fraction of Landau’s collection. Many of the works once on display at the Fisher Landau Center for Art now reside at The Whitney Museum of American Art, where she was a long-time trustee. Amazingly, Landau’s initial entrance into the art world was the silver lining to an otherwise devastating incident. In 1969, her cherished jewelry collection was the target of a robbery, and the resulting insurance settlement was the catalyst to securing her position in New York’s artistic ecosystem. At the age of 102, Landau passed away this March.

Sotheby’s New York is at 1334 York Avenue. For information, www.sothebys.com.

Most Expensive Original Barbie Ever Sold

What: Original #1 Barbie, 1959

Where: Theriault’s The Only Elegance auction in Annapolis, Md.

When: July 31

How Much: $48,000

Why: 2023 really was “The Year of Barbie” and this record-breaking sale proves it. An original, Barbie #1 was paired with the original T.M. box and stand, plus four rare costumes and accessories from 1959. This Barbie’s remarkable single-owner provenance contributed to its success at auction. The owner’s mother purchased the doll for her in 1959 while visiting New York City and it had remained in her possession ever since.

Theriault’s is headquartered in Annapolis, Md. For information, www.theriaults.com.

Most Expensive Pair Of Sneakers Ever Auctioned

What: Bred Air Jordan 13s

Where: Sotheby’s in New York City

When: April 11

How Much: $2.238 million

Why: In the locker room following game two of the 1998 NBA finals — the legendary “Last Dance” season — Michael Jordan signed and gave the sneakers to a familiar ball boy. In addition to being worn during one of Jordan’s most iconic games, the price was driven in part due to NBA lore. According to NBA uniform rule, “A player must wear shoes that not only matched their uniforms, but matched the shoes worn by their teammates.” As the story goes, Jordan created a pair that would help him stand out on the court while still matching the Chicago Bulls colors. This black and red, or “bred,” colorway rose to popularity due to a marketing rumor that they were banned from the NBA.

Sotheby’s New York is at 1334 York Avenue. For information, www.sothebys.com.

Most Expensive Result For Artwork Auctioned In Europe

What: “Dame mit Fächer” by Gustav Klimt (Austrian, 1862-1918), 1917-18, oil on canvas, 39½ by 39½ inches.

Where: Sotheby’s in London

When: June 27

How Much: $108.4 million

Why: “Lady with Fan” is thought to be the final painting by Klimt, as it was still sitting unfinished on his easel at the time of his death. Shortly after Klimt’s passing, a friend and patron of the artist acquired the work, and it has had recorded provenance since. Like many of Klimt’s other later works, this portrait features Chinese iconography like the woman’s robe and fan, as well as the surrounding phoenix, crane and lotus flowers.

Sotheby’s London Showroom is at 34-35 New Bond Street. For information, www.sothebys.com.

Most Expensive Work Of Taxidermy

What: Victorian-cased pair of New Zealand Huia

Where: Tennants’ Natural History & Taxidermy sale in London

When: September 8

How Much: $342,822

Why: The now-extinct huia was once New Zealand’s largest species of wattlebird and is highly regarded by collectors. The distinctive beak of the female huia once led biologists to believe they were of a different species from the males entirely. Nearly twice the length of the male’s more typical appearing beak, the female’s measured just over 4 inches and curved downward like that of a hummingbird. The huia’s plumage was black with a green metallic shimmer and the tailfeathers were white at the tip. The Māori culture regarded the huia bird as sacred and wore its striking feathers as a symbol of respect and status. When word of such a creature spread across the British Empire, hunters and collectors drove the species to extinction.

Tennants’ London office is at 33 St James’s Square. For information, www.tennants.co.uk.

Most Expensive New Car Sold At Auction

What: 2022 Bugatti Chiron Profilée

Where: RM Sotheby’s in Paris

When: February 1

How Much: $10,705,396

Why: The one-off Bugatti Chiron Profilée was designed by modifying the track-ready Chiron Pur Sport to be the car of brand enthusiast’s dreams. With a two-tone exterior finish, the car is a blue-tinted silver color and features a unique blue woven leather interior. This model is the final Bugatti designed with the W16 engine as the company is switching to create electric motors. The Profilée can achieve a top speed of 236 miles per hour and boasts the ability to accelerate from 0 to 62 miles per hour in just 2.3 seconds.

RM Sotheby’s is headquartered at 1 Classic Car Drive, Blenheim, Ontario, Canada. For information, www.rmsothebys.com.

Most Expensive Jade Bangle

What: Magnificent Imperial Jadeite Bangle

Where: Magnificent Jewels & Important Watches at Poly Auction in Hong Kong

When: April 3

How Much: $7.692 million

Why: Despite its being only about two inches in diameter, this bangle had exceptional translucency and imperial green color. The rich green jadeite, known as “imperial jade,” is the most highly valued. Imperial jade is considerably rarer and harder than other variations of jadeite. The Hong Kong Jade and Stone Laboratory certified the bangle to be “natural Fei Cui-Type A” which is the best quality and subject to no form of chemical treatment.

Poly Auction is at One Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty. For information, www.polyauction.com.hk.

Most Expensive Motorcycle Auctioned

What: 1908 “Strap Tank” Harley-Davidson motorcycle

Where: Mecum Auctions in Las Vegas

When: January 24-28

How Much: $935,000

Why: With many of its original features intact — a very rare find — this 1908 Strap Tank is among the oldest Harley-Davidson models in existence today. According to Mecum Auctions, “These earliest Harley-Davidson Strap Tanks are the most coveted of all Milwaukee machinery. They established the pattern for all future production, combining a clean yet conservative styling, a somber color scheme, heavy-duty cycle parts and an engine a little bigger and stronger than the rest.”

Mecum Auctions is headquartered at 44 South Main Street, Walworth, Wis. For information, www.mecum.com.

Most Valuable Rugby Shirt

What: Gareth Edwards’ 1973 Barbarians jersey

Where: The Greatest: The Rugby Jersey Collection of Sir Gareth Edwards CBE at Rogers Jones &

Co., in Cardiff, North Wales, U.K.

When: February 24 How Much: $286,000

Why: Worn by Sir Gareth Edwards during a 1973 match against New Zealand, auctioneer Ben Rogers Jones said, “It is the shirt off the back of the man consistently voted the greatest player of all time who scored the greatest try of all time in a game that many believe to be the best game of all time.”

Rogers Jones & Co. Cardiff Saleroom is at 17 Llandough Trading Estate, Penarth. For information, www.rogersjones.co.uk.

Most Expensive Pair Of Levi’s Jeans

What: Kurt Cobain’s patchwork Levi’s

Where: Played, Worn & Torn Rock N’ Roll Iconic Guitars And Memorabilia sale by Julien’s Auctions in Nashville

When: November 16-18 How Much: $412,750

Why: These jeans were worn by Kurt Cobain on numerous important occasions, including on-stage during a concert at New York City’s Roseland Ballroom, in the “Heart-Shaped Box” music video and at the 10th MTV Awards. The jeans were reported to be a gift from Lori Barbero, the Babes in Toyland drummer, who likely applied some of the decorative patches. After Cobain’s death in 1994, his roommate at the Exodus Recovery Center held on to the jeans. Due to their iconography and provenance, the price of the jeans hit 40 times higher than the estimate of $10,000. Julien’s Auctions is at 13007 South Western Avenue, Gardena, Calif.

For information, www.juliensauctions.com.

Most Valuable Hip-Hop Artifact

What: Tupac Shakur’s self-designed gold, ruby and diamond crown ring

Where: Sotheby’s Hip Hop sale in New York City

When: July 25

How Much: $1.016 million

Why: Coinciding with the anniversary of 50 years of Hip-Hop music, Sotheby’s sale of Hip-Hop artifacts was bound to make an impression. The 14K gold, ruby and diamond ring was designed in 1996 by Tupac in collaboration with his godmother, Yaasmyn Fula, and exceptional New York jewelers. Modeled after the crowns worn by medieval kings in Europe, the ring was “an act of self-coronation” after signing with Death Row Records. The 14K yellow gold ring’s band itself is diamond encrusted, but the showstopper is the crown that sits atop it. The main feature of the crown is a central cabochon ruby flanked by two pavé-cut diamonds. Out of 16 rays surrounding the crown, five of them are topped with smaller round cabochon rubies.

Sotheby’s New York is at 1334 York Avenue. For information, www.sothebys.com.

Most Expensive Sculpture By A Woman Artist

What: Louise Bourgeois’ “Spider” (1996)

Where: Contemporary Evening Auction at Sotheby’s in New York

When: May 18

How Much: $32,804,500

Why: Bourgeois only began creating her “Spider” series in the last two decades of her life and only four of these famed sculptures have ever crossed the auction block. Others in the series are featured in leading museums worldwide, including Tate Modern in London and the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao. This towering bronze arachnid measures about 11 feet tall and more than 20 feet wide and is marked one of six. This sale also marks the third-highest price ever achieved by a woman artist at auction with works by Georgia O’Keeffe and Frida Kahlo in the first and second spots, respectively.

Sotheby’s New York is at 1334 York Avenue. For information, www.sothebys.com.