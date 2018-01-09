VALPARISO, IND. — On January 13, day two of Kraft Auction Service’s three-day 41st anniversary auction, a single-owner 2005 Ford GT collector car, purchased new at Capital City Ford in Indianapolis in 2005, sold for $165,000—it was the top lot of over 6,000 lots offered January 12 – 14. Designed by Camillo Pardo, and signed by him under the engine compartment, the car was sold with 50,068 original miles. It is powered by a supercharged 550 horse power Ford V-8 paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. The car is one of 2,027 sold in 2005. The buyer is a collector in Pennsylvania. For further information, 219-973-9240 or www.kraftauctions.com.