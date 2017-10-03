-
Published: October 3, 2017
BELLPORT, N.Y. – On September 18, 20 violins that had been offered in a September 16 estate auction were taken from the firm’s gallery by a male in his mid-60s, claiming to be picking them up for his employer.
The violins offered in the sale consisted of six lots – two lots of four, one lot of eight, one lot of two and two lots that consisted of one violin each. Lots 418 and 419 consisted of a single violin, each one bearing a label with the name Joseph Baldantoni, the other with a label bearing the name Francisco Gobeti. Lot 417 was a lot of two violins, one of which is rather unique with the back covered in pyrographic decoration and housed in a double case with a purple lining.
Anyone having any information about the missing violins should contact Suffolk County Police 5th Squad Detective Joseph DiGregorio at 631-854-8544.
