$2.28 Million Dragon Vase Makes Waves For Freeman’s

PHILADELPHIA — The top lot in Freeman’s April 8 Asian Arts sale was set early in the auction when a Chinese carved and underglazed red “Dragons and Waves” Meiping vase roared past its estimate of $150/250,000 to bring $2,280,000. Bearing six-character Yongzheng marks, the vase had detailed provenance in the family of Sheelah M. Langan (1910-1993), who served in the United States Foreign Service. It relates closely to a Meiping vase now in the Cleveland Museum of Art, and another that was sold at Christie’s, London, in 2001 and formerly from the Manno Art Museum in Japan. Bidding on the vase, which stood at 11-1/8 inches tall, was jump-started with an opening bid of $1.2 million, followed by a competitive bidding from six of seven phone bidders. In the end, one of them prevailed, though at press time Freeman’s was not at liberty to divulge if the buyer was from the United States or an International bidder, a private collector or trade buyer, or if the piece was destined for an institution.

“We’re absolutely thrilled that Freeman’s was able to offer such a fine and well-curated collection of Asian art, including various porcelains, jades, and other works of art,” remarked Head of Department Ben Farina. “We were particularly delighted by the reception and performance of the Meiping dragon vase, and feel fortunate to have been entrusted with a number of heirloom collections, which were passed down through several generations.” He also noted that the seller of the vase was “absolutely thrilled” with the results.

The auction achieved more than $3 million, with a 91 percent sell-through rate.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium. Watch for an extensive sale recap in a future issue.