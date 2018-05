LAS VEGAS, NEV. – A 5¢ Caille Peerless roulette floor model slot machine, circa 1907, paid out for the consignor, ending up at $198,000 at Morphy’s May 19-20 coin-op and gambling auction. The seven-way floor model roulette wheel is housed in a rich Honduran solid mahogany cabinet and is accented with elaborate nickel-plated cast iron elements. It is one of only a few known to be housed in this cabinet type; others were made of birch stained to look like mahogany. Players deposit nickels into any of the seven available coin slots and pull the lever to spin the wheel. Wherever the ball lands determines the payout. The machine retains the original wood bowl showing remnants of the original decals as well as the original cash box. For information, www.morphyauctions.com or 877-968-8880.