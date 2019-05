SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Just outside Chicago at Heritage Auctions’ Platinum night floor session during the Central States Numismatic Society (CSNS) Convention, a 1964 Kennedy half dollar sold for $108,000, setting a world record for a rare example of the rather common piece of pocket change. It is one of about a dozen special issues struck in 90 percent silver and ten percent copper for special coin sets issued by the US Mint during the mid-1960s. The sale smashes the $47,000 previous world record price set by Heritage Auctions in 2016. Both the seller and the winning bidder wish to remain anonymous at this time. A full review of the auctions associated with the CSNS convention will appear in a future issue.