1937 Rolls Royce Turns Heads At Moisan - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — A 1937 Rolls Royce 25/30 Touring Car was one of the major highlights of the online, on-site estate auction of the Wolfeboro, N.H., estate of Anthony J. Sinskey conducted by Devin Moisan Auctioneers on November 2. One of only approximately 1,200 models built between 1936-38, this example had a light gray body and maroon hood and fenders and featured a convertible top. The car had provenance to Sir Ness Nowrojee Wadia (1873-1952), a “prominent British-born Indian businessman and philanthropist,” as well as to the consigning estate; it drove to $50,700 with premium. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.