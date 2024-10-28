1933 Goudey Babe Ruth Card Hits Home Run At Carrell Auctions Online Sale

INDEPENDENCE, MO. — A 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth baseball card, graded “2” (Good) by Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), caught $7,025 to take top lot status in Carrell Auctions’ online-only auction, which ran from September 30 to October 21. George Herman “Babe” Ruth (1895-1948) was an American professional baseball player whose career in Major League Baseball spanned 22 seasons, from 1914 through 1935. His fans nicknamed him “The Bambino” and “The Sultan of Swat” and his MLB career began as a star left-handed pitcher for the Boston Red Sox. His greatest fame, however, was clinched as a slugging outfielder for the New York Yankees. Ruth baseball cards are coveted because he is regarded as one of the greatest sports heroes in American culture; some consider him to be the greatest baseball player of all time. In 1936, Ruth was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame as one of its “first five” inaugural members. A follow-on report for this auction is slugged for a later issue.