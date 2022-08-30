1927-D Double Eagle Sells For Record $4.44 Million At Heritage US Coins Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — An exceedingly rare 1927-D Double Eagle MS66 PCGS, part of The Bob R. Simpson Collection, Part IX, soared to a record $4.44 million at Heritage Auctions US Coins Signature® Auction. The result shattered the previous record for the 1927-D Double Eagle of $2.16 million at Heritage’s FUN US Coins Signature Auction in January 2020. The overall total for the sale was $67.9 million.

“We expected the strength of the $20 Saint market to continue into the sale of Simpson’s collection, but certain results still far exceeded our estimates,” Heritage Auctions executive vice president Todd Imhof said. “What was most remarkable to me about the $4.44 million sale was the fact Heritage delivered at least five bidders on the 1927-D $20 who remained engaged on the coin even as it surpassed $3 million.”

