ORLANDO, FLA. — One of the finest known 1876 twenty cent pieces led as Heritage’s July 6-9 auction, held in conjunction with the summer convention of Florida United Numismatists (FUN), realized nearly $6 million. Leading the way with a sale price of $88,125, including the buyer’s premium, this 1876 twenty cent piece is a beautiful example graded MS67 by PCGS.

Authorized in March 1875, this ill-fated twenty cent denomination lasted only four years, as it soon proved unpopular and unnecessary, largely due to its similarity in size and design to the quarter dollar which created significant confusion in daily commerce.

San Francisco made the largest contribution, striking more than 1.1 million pieces and by default creating the only truly available date in the series; and only four circulation strike issues (1875, 1875-CC, 1875-S, and 1876) are generally considered collectible.

A full report of the FUN auction will appear in a future issue. For further information, www.ha.com or 877-437-4824.