MONROVIA, CALIF. — John Moran Auctioneers’ three-session auction lineup on April 25 proved a successful endeavor, earning a nearly 90 percent sell-through rate by value and realizing more than $850,000 in hammer prices.

Composed of only 76 lots, the firm’s Art of the American West featured an array of Western-genre bronzes, paintings and prints alongside Native American objects dating from the Nineteenth Century and beyond.

Two highly anticipated Nineteenth Century Navajo weavings, each from a long-held private Pennsylvania collection, were brought to the block and performed respectably. The first of the two, a transitional second phase chief’s blanket dating to the third quarter Nineteenth Century, was offered with a $30/50,000 estimate, and found a buyer via telephone for $33,000. A circa 1840s first phase Ute-style chief’s blanket later came to block with a $100/200,000 estimate, earning $132,000.

Prices reported include the buyer’s premium. Watch for a complete report on the sale in an upcoming issue.