YORK, PENN. — The Original Semi-Annual York Antiques Show always finds new ways to ‘wow’, now open and celebrating its 170th show for its February 2-4 run at the York Fairgrounds. Drawing nearly 100 dealers from around the country, the colorful floor spans the spectrum of quality antiques and art with fine offerings of Americana, early American pottery, textiles, folk and fine art, country painted and fine American furniture, jewelry, ephemera, treenware, antique toys, early glass and more. For more information, www.theoriginalyorkantiquesshow.com or 302-542-3286.