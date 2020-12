ROCKVILLE, MD. – Weschler’s December 11 Capital Collections sale was strong across the board, led by American artwork, Asian porcelain, midcentury pieces and jewelry. Going well over the estimate was Norman Rockwell’s “An Audience of One,” a circa 1938 oil and graphite on board, which realized $164,700. An oil by Stevan Dohanos also did well and topping the selection of Asian material was a Seventeenth to Eighteenth Century carved rhinoceros horn libation cup. The sale, which included the words “Whimsical Furnishings” in its title, also included about 50 lots of furniture and decorative objects made by MacKenzie-Childs.

A full report will follow.