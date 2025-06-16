15-Gallon Jar Seals The Deal At Leland Little - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A 15-gallon ovoid jar with a flared rim and four lug handles made by Daniel Seagle (Lincoln County, N.C., 1805-1867) circa 1840 filled up to $19,200, including buyer’s premium, to lead the day at Leland Little’s June 13 Decorative Art Auction. A white glove affair, the sale saw all 97 lots changing hands by the end of the day. The jar featured “a glossy olive-green alkaline glaze with darker glaze runs from the shoulder and handles,” according to catalog notes. Measuring 19 inches high, the example was consigned from the collection of Quincy and Betty Scarborough, Fayetteville, N.C. Additional highlights will be featured in an upcoming issue.