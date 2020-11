GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – On Sunday, November 1, auction house Jones and Horan sold a Dunhill cigarette lighter for $110,000. The 18-inch tall, solid 18K gold lighthouse-form lighter had been custom fitted to a 110-pound amethyst base. The lighter was made in 1985 as part of Dunhill’s Christmas collection and was priced at $56,000. For decades it was listed as the world’s most expensive cigarette lighter in The Guinness Book of World Records. The estimated total weight of the gold was 50.88 troy ounces, a weight in gold value of approximately $71,000. It had most recently been owned by Henry Dormann, chief executive officer of the National Enquirer, one of the most widely circulated newspapers in this country.

A rare Waltham pocket watch sold for $100,000 and a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona finished $75,000. A full report will follow.