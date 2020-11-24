$108,000 Rare Elmer Crowell Plover Decoy Leads Guyette and Deeter’s Multi-Million Dollar Decoy Sale

ST MICHAEL’S MD. – Shorebird decoys carved by Cape Cod’s Elmer Crowell are among the most sought-after decoys. Special examples bring special prices and the feeding golden plover with carved wings was special. Perhaps only five exist and this one sold for $108,000. It had everything that advanced collectors look for: carved primaries, split tail and in a desirable feeding position. Numerous other Crowell decoys found new homes, while birds by Ira Hudson, Nathan Cobb, John Blair Sr and many others brought high five figure prices in the November 20-21 auction at Guyette & Deeter.

A full report will follow.