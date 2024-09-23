103-Piece English Bone China Set Plates At Number One For Sloans & Kenyon

CHEVY CHASE, MD. — Sloans & Kenyon started September off right with their September Estate Catalogue Auction, conducted on the 12th of the month. The 510-lot sale offered property from the estates of Bernard “Bernie” Delia, Arthur Cotton Moore and other notable consignors. Items up for grabs included various furniture, paintings and sculpture, silver, decorative arts, rugs, Asian objects and clocks. Leading the sale was a 103-piece partial service of English Paragon fine bone china tableware. According to the auction catalog, the set is “in pattern of service made for Her Majesty Queen Mary” and was designed by J.A. Robinson. All pieces were decorated with a polychrome floral decoration with cobalt and gilt borders. With provenance to the lifelong collection of LGBTQ+ activist Bernie Delia, the lot set the table for $5,398 against a $500/800 estimate. More highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.