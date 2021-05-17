$103 Million Picasso Boosts Christie’s Spring Auction Tally

NEW YORK CITY – Pablo Picasso’s “Femme assise près d’une fenêtre (Marie-Thérèse)” from 1932 vaulted to $103.4 million to lead Christie’s online evening sale on May 13. The work had been estimated “on request” prior to the sale but the online news publication Artnet cited the estimate as $55 million. It was the top lot in a sale that grossed $481 million and included a $48.5 million Monet and a $37 million Van Gogh. Depicting Picasso’s favorite muse, Marie-Thérèse Walther, the painting fell just short of another portrait of Walther titled “Nude, Green Leaves and Bust” that had been painted in 1932 and which Christie’s sold for $106 million in 2010. For information, www.christies.com.