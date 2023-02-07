Tiffany Lamps Light Up Heritage’s Art Glass Signature Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Z.G. Burnett, Photos Courtesy Heritage Auctions

DALLAS — The Pursuit of Beauty: Art Nouveau, Art Deco & Art Glass Signature Sale occurred at Heritage Auctions on January 26, resulting in $1,104,172 for 242 sold objects. Tiffany topped the sale with the first three lots; two were lamps, the highest selling of 25 examples offered. Winning first place for $212,500 was a lamp with a leaded glass Arrowroot shade and a rare patinated bronze Cattail base that was consigned from a private Montana estate. Both pieces were marked from Tiffany Studios and dated circa 1905.

Next was a Peony table lamp from Tiffany Studios, also marked to the base and shade and from the same time frame, which sold for $87,500. The third highest selling lot was a change of pace: 63 Favrile glass tiles from Tiffany Studios, circa 1910, for $50,000. The tiles were in graduated sizes and all different shades, 24 in 4 by 4 inches, 38 in 3 by 3 inches and just one in 6 by 3 inches. One wonders what kind of space these tiles will decorate.

Two Lalique pieces and one Steuben followed in price, beginning with a clear and clear frosted glass Cactus center table for $30,000. Designed in 1951, these tables were also produced with green and amber glass bases, truly resembling their namesake. A Steuben vase in brown aurene glass decorated with a peacock feather motif achieved $23,750, and a rare 1910 Lalique Fougères perfume bottle in clear and frosted glass with green patina and gold foil, circa 1912, bid to $22,500.

Prices quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For additional information, www.ha.com or 214-409-1425.