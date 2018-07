George Tinworth was raised in poverty. The son of a British wheelwright, his family struggled for much of his childhood and he was expected to follow in those steps. But Tinworth, who would carve in his spare time on scraps of wood, would have rather been cold than stifled, as the young 19-year-old pawned his overcoat to pay for classes at the Lambeth School of Art. Five years later, at 25, Tinworth began working at Royal Doulton, where he would be employed until the day he died 46 years later. Tinworth would proceed to work on many of the pieces that made Royal Doulton a staple among the Stoke-On-Trent potteries, including their Dalton Ware and individual commissions like altarpieces for nearby churches. A fine 18-piece chess set by George Tinworth approaches the block at Whitley’s Auctioneers, joining other top lots from around the United States in this week’s picks.

WHITLEY’S AUCTIONEERS

Sale Date: July 24, 2018

Lot 69

Doulton Lambeth George Tinworth Complete Chess Set

Set of 18 chess pieces, individually modeled by the Victorian sculptor in the image of whimsical mice, with each one displaying intricate facial and other details.

Estimate: $24/33,000

SKINNER

Sale Date: July 14, 2018

Lot 394

Set of 11 Wilkinson Commemorative Toby Jugs

England, circa 1915–20, after designs by Sir Francis Carruthers Gould, each molded figure polychrome enameled and gilded and depicting political and military leaders during World War I, including Marshall Foch, President Woodrow Wilson, General Botha, Lord French, General Joffre, H.M. King George V, Lord Kitchner, Admiral Beatty, Rt. Hon. D. Lloyd George, Admiral Jelicoe, and Field Marshal Haig, printed factory mark and signature.

Estimate $6/8,000





CASE ANTIQUES

Sale Date: July 14, 2018

Lot 296

War of 1812 White House Artifact & Custom Box

Remnant of a burned White House timber removed during the 1950 renovations, from the 1814 White House fire started by the British during the War of 1812. Bears plaque to side reading “Original White House Material/Removed in 1950” with the Presidential Seal in the center.

Estimate: $300/500

GROGAN & CO.

Sale Date: July 18, 2018

Lot 25

Pair of Soumac Bags, Late Nineteenth Century

50 by 24 inches, from the collection of Joan and E.B. “Ned” Long.

Estimate: $2/4,000

BRUNK

Sale Date: July 12-14, 2018

Lot 810

George I Lignum Vitae Desk And Bookcase

British or possibly colonial, Eighteenth Century, composed almost entirely of a tropical exotic wood, probably Lignum Vitae, upper case with arched glazed doors opening to a fitted interior with two interior drawers above a candle slide, lower case with a fall front opening to a fitted interior with seven drawers and till, 76 inches high.

Estimate: $8/12,000

COWAN’S

Sale Date: July 14, 2018

Lot 260

Heart and Hand Crooked Knife

American (Maine/Nova Scotia), mid-Nineteenth Century. A crooked knife with a carved wooden handle featuring a heart and hand pointing to sutures, surrounded by chip carving, with a metal ferrule and blade.

Estimate: $1/2,000

HARTZELL’S

Sale Date: July 12, 2018

Lot 282

Snake Goffering Iron

Coiled “snake” stem, brass barrel and base, very detailed, 1800s, 7 by 8¼ inches.

Estimate: $2/5,000

NEAL AUCTION COMPANY

Sale Date: July 14, 2018

Lot 155

Donald Roller Wilson (American/Arkansas, b 1938)

“Beverly in the Woods with her Pencil,!!! and Waiting and Thinking of Mr Metzdorf,” 1982, oil on canvas, signed, dated and titled, 26¼ by 22 inches.

Estimate: $15/20,000

TREASURESEEKER AUCTIONS

Sale Date: July 15, 2018

Lot 154

Lapis Lazuli Box with Gilt Dore Bronze Dragon

Having a crawling dore bronze dragon across front, mounted on four claw gilt-bronze feet, lined with blue velvet, dragon has turquoise stone eyes, 4 inches high.

Estimate: $2/4,000