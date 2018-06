Two thousand years later and people are still talking about the parties that Bacchus threw. The god of wine, pleasure, ritual madness, ecstasy and theatre, Bacchus to the Romans or Dionysos to the Greeks, we can ascertain one thing for sure: this guy had so much fun, they named him the god of it. In the Second Century C.E., artists started to depict Bacchus as a younger fellow, the kind that would stay up all night, not having much for a beard. But earlier depictions of him, from the First Century, showed him with full beard — a wiser and more distinct reveler. A Roman herm bust of Bacchus, the fully bearded kind, approaches the block at Artemis Gallery, joining other top lots from around the United States in this week’s picks.

ARTEMIS GALLERY

Sale Date: July 5, 2018

Lot 49

Fine Roman Marble Herm Bust Of Bacchus/Dionysos

Rome, Imperial Period, circa First to Second Century C.E. A carved marble herm depicting the bearded Olympian god Bacchus (Greek Dionysos or Dionysus). This is an early portrayal of Bacchus, as it shows him with a full beard, 5¾ inches high.

Estimate: $5/7,500

MICHAAN’S

Sale Date: July 7, 2018

Lot 172

Pair of Wucai “Dragon and Phoenix” Bowls

Each bowl is painted with iron-red and green dragons racing amidst flower stems in pursuit of flaming pearls and separated by downward-swooping phoenixes below a narrow band of conjoined bajixiang and ruyi heads, with an iron-red dragon leaping amidst green flames in the interior. Daoguang marks and period, 6-1/8 inches diameter.

Estimate: $8/12,000

GARTH’S

Sale Date: July 6, 2018

Lot 20

Japanese Cabinet

Late Nineteenth Century, mixed hardwoods. Elaborate three-piece architectural form with galleries, foliate carved base and fretwork panels. Doors and back panels have original lacquered landscape grounds with applied bone and mother of pearl decoration, 86 inches high.

Estimate: $600/900

HAMPEL

Sale Date: July 4, 2018

Lot 477

(Attr.) Jan van Scorel, (1495–1562)

Late Gothic folding house altar, oil on oak panel. The folding altar with depiction of the Virgin and Child on the central panel and figures of saints and benefactors on the side panels

Estimate: $140/175,000

JENACK

Sale Date: July 8, 2018

Lot 80

Chinese Silk And Wool Embroidered Applique/Tapestry Panel

Scholars with scrolls, Ming/Qing dynasties, 79½ inches high.

Estimate: $2/3,000

HAKE’S

Sale Date: July 10–12, 2018

Lot 1584

Frank Frazetta Blazing Combat Cover Illustration Art

Blazing Combat was a war-comics magazine published by Warren Publishing from Oct. 1965 to July 1966. This is the original art for the cover to issue #2 (Jan. 1966), in 23 by 23¾ frame, depicting World War II scene showing close quarter combat between American and Nazi troops.

Estimate: $75/100,000

A-1 AUCTION

Sale Date: July 8, 2018

Lot 119

Newcomb College Metal Shop Floor Lamp

Circa 1910, unsigned. Pyramid-shaped base supports a square pole, with covering attached by pyramid tacks, brass screws and nails, the shade pierced, hammered and embossed with poinsettia leaves.

Estimate: $1/5,000

BERNARD’S AUCTION GALLERY

Sale Date: July 7, 2018

Lot 135

Chinese Cloisonne Enamel Candlestand

9¾ inches high.

Estimate: $5/8,000

GRAY’S AUCTIONEERS

Sale Date: July 11, 2018

Lot 33

A German Silver Mechanical Songbird Music Box

Circa 1900, having a pop-up singing bird, rococo style motifs, including cherubs.

Estimate: $800-1,200